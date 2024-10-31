Kingwell Group Shifts Share Registrar to Streamline Operations

Kingwell Group Limited (HK:1195) has released an update.

Kingwell Group Limited has announced a change in its branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, effective November 1, 2024. This strategic shift aims to streamline the process for registration and transfer of shares for investors. Such changes are significant for investors tracking Kingwell’s stock management and administrative operations.

