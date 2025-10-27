Kingwell Group Limited Announces AGM with Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Kingwell Group Limited ( (HK:1195) ) is now available.

Kingwell Group Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on December 3, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the re-election of directors, the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors, and the authorization for the board to manage share allotments within specified limits. These decisions are crucial for the company’s governance and future strategic direction, potentially impacting shareholder value and the company’s market positioning.

More about Kingwell Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,857,060

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$66.56M

