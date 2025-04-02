Kingsway Financial Services Appoints New CEO for Auto Warranty Segment

The latest update is out from Kingsway Financial Services ( (KFS) ).

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has appointed Rob Humble as the new President and CEO of its dealer-focused auto warranty businesses, Preferred Warranties, Inc. and Penn Warranty Corporation. With a strong background in the warranty and financial services industry, Humble is expected to drive growth and innovation within Kingsway’s Extended Warranty segment. This leadership change follows the resignation of Brian Cosgrove, the outgoing President, and aims to enhance service delivery and expand product offerings, potentially strengthening Kingsway’s position in the auto warranty market.

More about Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. is a holding company primarily engaged in the business services and extended warranty industries. Its subsidiaries operate in various segments, including B2B services, healthcare services, vertical market software, and skilled trades. The company’s extended warranty segment includes auto warranty services through subsidiaries such as IWS, Penn Warranty, and Preferred Warranties.

