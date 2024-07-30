Kingston Resources Surges on Mining and Financial Milestones

Kingston Resources Ltd. (AU:KSN) has released an update.

Kingston Resources Ltd. has had a transformative quarter, with the Mineral Hill gold and copper mine in NSW completing a Tailings Retreatment Project that generated $26 million in operating cash flow and began open pit mining. The refurbishment of their processing plant is nearing completion, poised to enhance gold and silver production. Additionally, the company’s Misima Gold Project in PNG is attracting interest due to the rising gold price, alongside a successful $13.49 million capital raise to further fund mining operations and plant commissioning.

