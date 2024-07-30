Kingston Resources Ramps Up Gold and Silver Output

Kingston Resources Ltd. (AU:KSN) has released an update.

Kingston Resources Ltd has initiated the processing of hard rock ore at the Mineral Hill plant, marking a strategic shift from tailings retreatment to open pit mining. The company’s successful transition, leveraging in-house expertise for plant refurbishment, positions Kingston to increase gold and silver production. The on-site mining team has been retrained, with additional hires bolstering the workforce, as over 25,000 tonnes of ore are prepared for processing, promising enhanced economic contributions to the local community.

