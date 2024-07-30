Kingston Resources Ltd: Quarterly Financials

Kingston Resources Ltd. (AU:KSN) has released an update.

Kingston Resources Limited reported a net decrease in cash from operating activities, recording a $2,771,000 outflow for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, although the year-to-date figures remained positive at $6,615,000. Investment in property, plant, and equipment, along with resource and mine development, led to $5,218,000 spent in investing activities over the same quarter. Financing activities, however, provided a boost with a net cash inflow of $12,136,000 mainly from issuing equity securities.

