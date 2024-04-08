Kingston Resources Launches Share Purchase Offer

Kingston Resources Ltd. (AU:KSN) has released an update.

Kingston Resources Limited announces an accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer allowing shareholders to purchase 1 new share for every 6 shares held at $0.065 each, aiming to raise approximately $5.39 million. Interested parties must act by 5.00pm AEST on Wednesday, 8 May 2024. Shareholders are advised to review the offer carefully and consult their professional advisors as needed.

