Kingsrose Mining Strengthens Corporate Governance

Kingsrose Mining Ltd has established a robust corporate governance framework aligned with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations, including a comprehensive Corporate Governance Plan with various policies and charters. The Board ensures strategic oversight and the company’s adherence to governance practices, considering its current scale and complexity. Kingsrose Mining Ltd remained in full compliance with board and executive appointment procedures and accountability measures during the reporting period.

