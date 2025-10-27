Kingsoft Office Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Kingsoft ( (HK:3888) ) is now available.

Kingsoft Corporation Limited announced key financial results for its subsidiary, Beijing Kingsoft Office Software, Inc., for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The report highlights a significant increase in revenue and profits, with revenue rising by 15.21% to RMB 4,178,385 thousand and net profit attributable to shareholders increasing by 13.32% to RMB 1,178,438 thousand. The company’s total assets grew by 4.53% compared to the end of last year, indicating a strong financial performance and positive cash flow from operations. These results suggest a robust market position and potential positive implications for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3888) stock is a Hold with a HK$36.00 price target.

More about Kingsoft

Kingsoft Corporation Limited is a company operating in the software industry, with a focus on office software solutions. Its primary products include office software applications, and it is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -4.23%

Average Trading Volume: 16,555,282

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$44.79B



