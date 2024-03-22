Kingsoft Cloud Incentivizes Employees with Equity Grants

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. (KC) has released an update.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited announced the grant of 30,875,063 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to selected employees including directors and senior management, under their 2021 Share Incentive Plan. The grant represents approximately 0.81% of the company’s total issued shares and aims to align the interests of the employees with those of the shareholders, with no performance targets attached. The move is intended to incentivize outstanding performance and enhance the company’s value through employee contributions.

