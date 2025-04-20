Kingsmen Creatives Faces Legal Counterclaim with No Expected Financial Impact

Kingsmen Creatives ( (SG:5MZ) ) has provided an announcement.

Kingsmen Creatives Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Kingsmen Projects Sdn. Bhd., is involved in a legal counterclaim filed by AS Cleaning Equipment (M) Sdn. Bhd. The claim, related to a sum of RM99,000 for services rendered, is not expected to materially impact the company’s financials for the year ending December 2025. The company is seeking legal advice and will provide further updates as necessary.

Kingsmen Creatives Ltd. operates in the creative services industry, focusing on providing design and production services for exhibitions, museums, and themed environments. The company, along with its subsidiaries, serves a diverse market with a concentration in Asia.

