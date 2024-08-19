Kingsgate Boosts Chatree Mine with New Fleet

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (AU:KCN) has released an update.

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited has announced the arrival and commissioning of new Caterpillar mining equipment at the Chatree Gold Mine, marking a significant advancement with over half of the new fleet operational, including trucks, dozers, graders, and an excavator. This expansion has already resulted in a record daily movement of ore and waste material and is expected to enhance operational efficiencies and boost gold production. The company remains focused on its mining operations amidst political changes in Thailand, welcoming the new Prime Minister and maintaining an apolitical stance.

