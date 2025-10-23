King’s Stone Holdings Updates Share Grants to Comply with Regulations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Silver Tide Holdings Limited ( (HK:1943) ) has issued an update.

King’s Stone Holdings Group Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced an update to its grants of share options and share awards. The company has adjusted the number of share options and awards granted to Ms. Zeng Jingwen, an executive director and controlling shareholder, to comply with regulatory requirements. This adjustment reduces her allocation to 900,000 share options and 100,000 share awards, ensuring it remains below the 0.1% threshold of the company’s issued shares. The changes have been approved by independent non-executive directors, and the overall number of shares available for future grants has increased to 79,000,000.

More about Silver Tide Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 4,339,365

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$802.6M

See more insights into 1943 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue