Kingmaker Footwear Declares Special Interim Dividend

Kingmaker Footwear Holdings (HK:1170) has released an update.

Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited has declared a special interim dividend of HKD 0.02 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. Shareholders can expect the dividend payment on January 27, 2025, with the ex-dividend date set for December 30, 2024. This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to rewarding its investors amidst the evolving financial landscape.

