Kingland Group Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

The latest update is out from Kingland Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1751) ).

Kingland Group Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 21, 2025, to discuss and approve the unaudited interim results for the first half of 2025 and to consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential returns to shareholders, which could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Kingland Group Holdings Limited

Kingland Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with a focus on providing various services and products. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1751.

Average Trading Volume: 2,701,300

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$93.14M

