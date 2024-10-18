Kingkey Financial Plans HK$542 Million Rights Issue

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:1468) has released an update.

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. is set to raise approximately HK$542.59 million through a rights issue, offering one rights share for every two shares held. The proceeds will be used to boost the company’s securities and money lending businesses, and for general working capital. This move aims to strengthen their financial footing without requiring shareholder approval or causing significant market dilution.

