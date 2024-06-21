Kingkey Financial Announces Sub-License Termination

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:1468) has released an update.

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Limited has announced the termination of a sub-license agreement involving intellectual property rights for the ‘Forbes Global Alliance’ trademarks, effective 30 June 2024. This agreement represented about 6.3% of the Group’s revenue from its membership and events segment for the six months ended 30 September 2023. In light of this development, the company is actively seeking new business partners and planning to expand into ESG and AI-related business areas to diversify and sustain operations.

