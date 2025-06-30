Kingkey Financial Announces Further Delay in Acquisition Circular Dispatch

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. ( (HK:1468) ) has issued an announcement.

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. announced a further delay in the dispatch of a circular related to its acquisition of an 80% equity interest in a target company. The delay is due to the need for additional time to prepare and finalize necessary information, with the new expected dispatch date set on or before 28 July 2025. This postponement may impact stakeholders by extending the timeline for completing the acquisition process.

More about Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd.

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the financial sector. The company is involved in major transactions, such as acquiring significant equity interests in target companies, and issues consideration shares under specific mandates.

Average Trading Volume: 19,275,450

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$451.6M

For an in-depth examination of 1468 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue