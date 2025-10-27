Kingfisher PLC Announces Share Option Grants and Sales by Key Executives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kingfisher ( (GB:KGF) ) has shared an update.

Kingfisher PLC announced the grant of share options to Graham Bell, CEO of B&Q UK and Ireland, under the Kingfisher ShareSave Plan at an option price of 237.00 pence. Additionally, John Mewett, CEO of Screwfix, exercised his vested nil-cost options and sold 278,309 shares under the Kingfisher Alignment Shares and Transformation Incentive Plan. These transactions highlight the company’s ongoing efforts to align managerial interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KGF) stock is a Buy with a £350.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kingfisher stock, see the GB:KGF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:KGF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KGF is a Neutral.

Kingfisher’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial position and strong earnings call performance, with raised guidance and strategic growth initiatives. However, technical indicators show mixed signals, and valuation metrics suggest potential overvaluation. The subdued market in France and anticipated cost headwinds in H2 are notable risks.

More about Kingfisher

Kingfisher PLC operates in the home improvement retail industry, primarily offering products and services through its brands such as B&Q and Screwfix. The company focuses on providing a wide range of home improvement solutions across the UK and Ireland.

Average Trading Volume: 5,767,110

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.44B

