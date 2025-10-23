Kingfisher PLC Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Kingfisher ( (GB:KGF) ) is now available.

Kingfisher PLC has executed a significant share repurchase as part of its £300 million buyback program. On October 22, 2025, the company bought back 1,216,457 ordinary shares from Goldman Sachs International, with a volume-weighted average price of £3.0784 per share. This transaction is part of the third tranche of the program, bringing the total shares repurchased to 19,548,322. The buyback aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding, which can potentially increase earnings per share and improve market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KGF) stock is a Sell with a £2.85 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:KGF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KGF is a Neutral.

Kingfisher’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial position and strong earnings call performance, with raised guidance and strategic growth initiatives. However, technical indicators show mixed signals, and valuation metrics suggest potential overvaluation. The subdued market in France and anticipated cost headwinds in H2 are notable risks.

More about Kingfisher

Average Trading Volume: 5,734,430

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.14B

