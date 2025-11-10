Kingfisher Advances Share Repurchase Program with Latest Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kingfisher ( (GB:KGF) ) has provided an update.

Kingfisher plc, a major player in the home improvement retail industry, has announced the purchase and cancellation of 1,000 ordinary shares from Goldman Sachs International as part of its £300 million share repurchase program. This transaction, executed on the London Stock Exchange, is part of the third tranche of the program, which has seen Kingfisher buy back a total of 23,030,481 shares to date. The ongoing repurchase initiative underscores Kingfisher’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and optimizing its capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KGF) stock is a Hold with a £331.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kingfisher stock, see the GB:KGF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:KGF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KGF is a Neutral.

Kingfisher’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial position and strong earnings call performance, with raised guidance and strategic growth initiatives. However, technical indicators show mixed signals, and valuation metrics suggest potential overvaluation. The subdued market in France and anticipated cost headwinds in H2 are notable risks.

More about Kingfisher

Average Trading Volume: 5,652,799

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.31B

