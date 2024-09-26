Kingfisher Advances Share Buyback Plan

Kingfisher (GB:KGF) has released an update.

Kingfisher PLC has continued its £300 million share repurchase programme by buying back 1,395,930 shares for cancellation at an average price of £3.2682 each on 25 September 2024. The transaction was conducted through a series of trades on the London Stock Exchange with Goldman Sachs International. This latest buyback is a part of Kingfisher’s ongoing effort to return value to shareholders, which has seen the company repurchase millions of shares in previous tranches.

