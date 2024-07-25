Kingfish Maine Overcomes Legal Hurdles for Aquaculture Project

Kingfish Zeeland BV (DE:93G) has released an update.

The Kingfish Company’s U.S. subsidiary, Kingfish Maine, has successfully defended its municipal permits for a land-based aquaculture project against appeals by Protect Downeast, with Maine’s Business and Consumer Court upholding the permits. The Kingfish Company, known for sustainable and environmentally friendly Yellowtail production, is preparing for the operational launch of its 8,500 metric ton facility in Maine. The company emphasizes adherence to scientific standards, environmental sustainability, and animal welfare in its operations, which are powered by renewable energy.

