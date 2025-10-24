Kingdee Reports Strong Growth in Cloud Subscription Revenue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Kingdee International Software Group Co ( (HK:0268) ).

Kingdee International Software Group has reported a notable increase in its cloud subscription annual recurring revenue, reaching approximately RMB 3.86 billion, marking an 18% year-on-year growth. The company has also achieved impressive Net Dollar Retention ratios across its cloud services and secured several high-profile new customers, indicating strong market positioning and growth potential.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0268) stock is a Hold with a HK$16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kingdee International Software Group Co stock, see the HK:0268 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kingdee International Software Group Co

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited is a technology company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on software solutions. The company emphasizes its core strategy of ‘AI-first, Subscription-first, and Globalization,’ with a significant focus on cloud services, including Kingdee Cloud Cosmic, Constellation, Galaxy, Stellar, and Jingdou Cloud.

Average Trading Volume: 38,455,375

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$52.61B

For a thorough assessment of 0268 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue