King Yue International Launches Cash Offer for Samko Timber Shares

Samko Timber Limited ( (SG:E6R) ) has shared an update.

King Yue International Holding Pte. Ltd. has announced a mandatory unconditional cash offer to acquire all remaining shares of Samko Timber Limited, a company based in Singapore. The offer follows a sale and purchase agreement with Sampoerna Forestry Limited, which holds approximately 66.91% of Samko Timber’s shares. The offer price is set at S$0.0005237 per share, and the offeror does not intend to revise this price.

Current Market Cap: S$19.27M

