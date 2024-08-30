King Jim Co. Navigates Profit Challenges, Eyes Recovery

King Jim Co., Ltd. (JP:7962) has released an update.

King Jim Co., Ltd. reported marginal growth in net sales but faced a downturn in operating and ordinary profits for the fiscal year ended June 20, 2024, with a significant drop in profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to the previous year. Despite the decline in profitability, the company maintained a consistent dividend payment. Looking ahead, King Jim forecasts an increase in net sales and a recovery in profits for the following fiscal year.

