King International Reveals New Board Structure

Life Healthcare Group (HK:0928) has released an update.

King International Investment Limited, previously known as Life Healthcare Group, has announced its new Board of Directors as of 13 September 2024, with Mr. Wang Mengyao serving as Chairman. The company has established four board committees, including Audit, Nomination, Remuneration, and Fund Management, with members and chairpersons appointed from within the Board. The update reflects the company’s commitment to strong governance and strategic oversight.

For further insights into HK:0928 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.