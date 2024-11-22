King Fook Holdings Announces Interim Dividend

King Fook Holdings Limited (HK:0280) has released an update.

King Fook Holdings Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.004 per share for the six months ending 30 September 2024, with the payment scheduled for 18 December 2024. Investors should note the ex-dividend date on 5 December 2024 and ensure registration by 6 December 2024 to qualify for the dividend. This announcement could be of interest to shareholders looking for consistent returns on their investments.

