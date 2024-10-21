Kinetiko Energy Suspends Trading Pending Drilling Results

Kinetiko Energy Ltd. (AU:KKO) has released an update.

Kinetiko Energy Ltd. has requested a suspension of its securities from trading on the ASX pending an announcement of drilling results. The company anticipates releasing the update by October 23, 2024, which could provide key insights into their exploration activities. This suspension creates a speculative opportunity for investors interested in the company’s future prospects.

