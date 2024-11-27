Kinetiko Energy Resolutions Passed at Annual Meeting

Kinetiko Energy Ltd. (AU:KKO) has released an update.

Kinetiko Energy Ltd announced that all resolutions, including a special resolution, were successfully passed at their Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024. The resolutions included re-elections, performance rights issues, and the approval of a 10% placement facility. This outcome indicates strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives.

