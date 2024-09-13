Kinetic Development Group Updates MC Mining Valuation

Kinetic Mines & Energy Ltd. (HK:1277) has released an update.

Kinetic Development Group Limited has provided additional details regarding its valuation of the equity interests in MC Mining and its subsidiaries, revealing a fair value estimation of US$217.1 million for the Target Group. The valuation includes interests in several South African coal projects, with the most notable assets being the Uitkomst Colliery and the Makhado Project, among others. The new information comes as a follow-up to the company’s initial announcement made on August 26, 2024.

