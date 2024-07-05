Kinergy Corporation Unanimously Passes Key Resolution

Kinergy Corporation Ltd. (HK:3302) has released an update.

Kinergy Corporation Ltd. announced the unanimous approval of a resolution at their Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on July 5, 2024, with 100% of voting shares supporting the Fund Partnership Agreement. The required majority was achieved even with abstentions from interested parties, including major shareholders and associates, as per regulatory requirements. The EGM was attended by all directors, with Boardroom Share Registrators (HK) Limited overseeing the vote-taking process.

