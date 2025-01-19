Kinatico Limited Reports Strong SaaS Revenue Growth and Cash Position

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An update from CV Check Ltd ( (AU:KYP) ) is now available.

Kinatico Limited reported robust growth in its SaaS revenue, reaching $6.5 million in the first half of the 2025 financial year, marking a 49% increase from the previous corresponding period. The SaaS revenue constituted 42% of the company’s total revenue of $15.6 million, which itself grew by 9%. Despite one-off restructuring charges, the company maintained a cash accretive position, ending the period with $9.9 million in cash. These results underscore Kinatico’s successful growth strategy and strengthen its position in the RegTech industry, with plans for global expansion.

More about CV Check Ltd

Kinatico Limited (ASX: KYP) is an Australian RegTech company specializing in ‘know your people’ solutions, including pre-employment screening, verification services, and workforce compliance management. The company offers real-time compliance management through its Software-as-a-Service platform, integrating certifications and compliance data with business policies and legislative requirements. Kinatico is recognized as a leader in background screening in Australasia and is planning to expand its suite of RegTech solutions globally.

YTD Price Performance: 3.57%

Average Trading Volume: 382,507

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$58.33M

