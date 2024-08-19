Kin Yat Holdings Set for Privatization

Kin Yat Holdings Limited (HK:0638) has released an update.

Kin Yat Holdings Limited, in collaboration with Resplendent Global Limited, has announced their proposed privatization through a scheme of arrangement, which is subject to court approval and other conditions. The privatization is expected to become effective on 21 August 2024, with the company’s shares slated for withdrawal from the Stock Exchange on 23 August 2024, pending the fulfillment of all conditions.

