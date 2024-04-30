Kin Mining NL Reports Strong Cash Flow Growth

Kin Mining NL (AU:KIN) has released an update.

Kin Mining NL has released its quarterly cash flow report for the period ending 31 March 2024, revealing a net decrease in cash from operating activities by $2,521,000 for the quarter and $6,189,000 year to date. However, the company’s investing activities have offset this with a substantial net increase of $46,853,000 for the quarter, primarily due to proceeds from the disposal of tenements and investments. The overall cash and cash equivalents for the company have increased during this period, enhancing the company’s financial position.

