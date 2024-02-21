Kimbell Royalty Partners Updates Investor Presentation

Kimbell Royalty Partners Lp (KRP) has released an update.

On February 21, 2024, the Partnership updated its investor presentation, now available on their website, which provides key financial insights. Investors are reminded to regularly check the website alongside official SEC filings and press materials for comprehensive financial information. The disclosed information, while informative, is not considered legally “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and does not carry the same legal implications.

