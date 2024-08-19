Killi Resources Set for High-Stakes Gold-Copper Drill

Killi Resources Limited (AU:KLI) has released an update.

Killi Resources Limited has successfully secured $2M in funding through a share placement to support their upcoming gold-copper exploration in Queensland. The company, which will have approximately $3.75M in cash, plans to drill ten holes to explore significant subsurface anomalies associated with high-grade surface mineralization. With the exploration program about to commence, Killi aims to capitalize on the promising geological signs for a new epithermal gold-copper-silver system, with the strong market interest reflected in the oversubscribed placement.

