Kikkoman Announces Interim Dividend Distribution

An update from Kikkoman ( (JP:2801) ) is now available.

Kikkoman Corporation has announced an interim dividend distribution of 10 yen per share, maintaining its commitment to shareholder returns as part of its strategic management policy. This decision reflects the company’s focus on balancing profit distribution with future business expansion and strengthening its corporate foundation.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2801) stock is a Buy with a Yen1397.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kikkoman stock, see the JP:2801 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kikkoman

Kikkoman Corporation operates in the food industry, primarily known for its production of soy sauce and other related condiments. The company focuses on expanding its market presence globally while maintaining a strong foundation in Japan.

YTD Price Performance: -26.96%

Average Trading Volume: 2,978,722

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen1223B

