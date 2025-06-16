Kier Group Executives Reinvest in Company through Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Kier Group plc ( (GB:KIE) ) has provided an update.

Kier Group plc has announced that several persons discharging managerial responsibilities and their closely associated persons have acquired ordinary shares in the company through its Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This acquisition pertains to the interim dividend for the six months ending December 31, 2024. The transactions were conducted on June 13, 2025, on the London Stock Exchange, and are in compliance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation. This move signifies a continued commitment from the company’s leadership and stakeholders to reinvest in the company, potentially strengthening its market position and aligning the interests of management with those of shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KIE) stock is a Buy with a £210.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kier Group plc stock, see the GB:KIE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:KIE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KIE is a Outperform.

Kier Group plc’s strong financial performance and positive corporate events are the primary drivers of the score. Technical analysis indicates bullish momentum, though caution is advised due to overbought signals. While the valuation is fair, the company’s high debt levels suggest a need for careful financial management.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:KIE stock, click here.

More about Kier Group plc

Average Trading Volume: 1,869,288

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £745.7M

