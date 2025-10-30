Kier Group Announces Share Allocations and Options for Management

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kier Group plc ( (GB:KIE) ) has provided an announcement.

Kier Group plc has announced the allocation of ordinary shares to its managerial staff as part of its Deferred Bonus arrangements for the financial year ending June 2025. Additionally, the company granted Sharesave Options to certain managerial staff and their associates under the Kier Group plc Sharesave Scheme 2024. These transactions are part of Kier’s efforts to align the interests of its management with those of its shareholders and to incentivize long-term performance, potentially impacting the company’s operational focus and stakeholder engagement.

Kier Group plc is a leading UK construction and infrastructure services company, providing a range of services including building, civil engineering, and support services. The company focuses on delivering essential infrastructure projects across various sectors, including education, health, and transportation.

