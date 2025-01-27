Kier Group Advances Share Buyback Programme

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Kier Group plc announced

Kier Group plc announced the purchase of 13,339 of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback programme initiated on 21 January 2025. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 147.00 GBp to 148.40 GBp, with an average price of 147.86 GBp. This transaction increases the total number of shares bought back to 26,852, all of which are held in treasury, reducing the total voting rights to 452,848,538. This move is part of Kier’s strategy to manage its share capital efficiently and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Kier Group plc

Kier is a leading UK infrastructure services, construction, and property group that provides specialist design and build capabilities. The company leverages the knowledge, skills, and intellectual capital of its people to project manage and integrate all aspects of a project.

YTD Price Performance: -1.35%

Average Trading Volume: 1,919,857

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £629.3M

