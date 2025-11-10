Kier Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Kier Group plc ( (GB:KIE) ).

Kier Group plc announced the purchase of 90,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, which began in January 2025. This transaction is part of a broader strategy to hold shares in treasury, affecting the total number of voting rights and potentially influencing shareholder interests under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KIE) stock is a Buy with a £258.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kier Group plc stock, see the GB:KIE Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KIE is a Outperform.

Kier Group plc’s strong technical momentum and positive earnings call are the most significant factors driving the score. Financial performance is solid, though high leverage remains a concern. Valuation is fair, with a reasonable P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield.

More about Kier Group plc

Kier Group plc is a prominent UK-based company specializing in infrastructure services, construction, and property. The company offers expert design and build capabilities, leveraging the skills and intellectual capital of its workforce to manage and integrate all project aspects.

Average Trading Volume: 1,467,079

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £880.8M

