Kidztech Shareholders Unanimously Back AGM Resolutions

Kidztech Holdings Ltd. announced unanimous approval for all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting held on August 16, 2024. Shareholders voted in favor of the audited financial statements, director elections, and auditor appointments, as well as granting mandates for share allocation, repurchase, and issuance. Not a single vote was cast against any of the resolutions, highlighting strong shareholder support for the company’s proposed actions.

