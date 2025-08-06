Kidztech Holdings Ltd. Announces Share Placement to Raise HK$16.6 Million

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Kidztech Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:6918) ) is now available.

Kidztech Holdings Ltd. announced a share placement agreement with Asia Pacific Securities Limited to issue up to 124,912,800 new shares, representing 20% of its existing share capital. The placement is set at a discounted price of HK$0.133 per share, potentially raising up to HK$16.6 million in gross proceeds, with the net proceeds estimated at HK$16.1 million. This move aims to strengthen the company’s financial position, although the completion of the placement is contingent on certain conditions being met.

More about Kidztech Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,112,300

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$106.2M

