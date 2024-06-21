Kidztech Holdings Announces Reporting Delays

Kidztech Holdings Ltd. (HK:6918) has released an update.

Kidztech Holdings Limited has announced further delays in publishing its 2023 Annual Results and Annual Report, missing compliance deadlines set by the Listing Rules of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. While the audit procedures have been completed, the company anticipates releasing the documents by June 26, 2024. Kidztech assures stakeholders that its operations remain normal as it works diligently with its Auditors to finalize the reports.

