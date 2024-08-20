Kibo Energy Subsidiary Advances Pyebridge Overhaul

Kibo Mining (GB:KIBO) has released an update.

Kibo Energy PLC’s subsidiary, Mast Energy Developments PLC, has started the second generator set overhaul at its Pyebridge facility, aiming to boost revenue and apply for an enhanced Capacity Market contract. The overhaul is financially supported by a Project Finance agreement with RiverFort, and follows a successful first genset overhaul that significantly increased revenue. MED CEO Pieter Krügel expressed optimism for further revenue growth and upcoming market updates.

For further insights into GB:KIBO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.