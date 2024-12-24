Kibo Energy PLC Reports Interim Results and Strategic Restructuring

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Kibo Mining ( (GB:KIBO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Kibo Energy PLC announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2024, highlighting strategic developments and corporate restructuring. During the period, Kibo emphasized its focus on sustainable energy projects and completed significant transactions, including disposals and restructuring efforts, which impacted its control over subsidiary Mast Energy Developments. The company is now positioned as an AIM Rule 15 cash shell, with plans for a reverse takeover to ensure continued trading on AIM, reflecting its strategic pivot towards renewable energy assets.

More about Kibo Mining

Kibo Energy PLC, incorporated in Ireland, operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on sustainable energy solutions. Its primary services include developing a portfolio of renewable energy assets, such as synthetic oil production from plastic waste and bio-coal development. The company has been involved in various joint ventures and partnerships to enhance its renewable energy capabilities.

YTD Price Performance: -67.57%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £737.6K

