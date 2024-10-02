Keywords Studios Expands Share Capital

Keywords Studios (GB:KWS) has released an update.

Keywords Studios, a prominent service provider to the gaming and entertainment sectors, has issued 12,415 new ordinary shares as part of the acquisition agreement with Laboratorio Comunicazione S.r.l., with trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange expected to commence on October 7, 2024. The company, known for collaborating with leading game developers and contributing to top gaming titles, continues to expand its share capital, which will amount to 80,524,356 shares post-admission.

