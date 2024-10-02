Keywords Studios Awards Shares to Top Executives

Keywords Studios (GB:KWS) has released an update.

Keywords Studios has announced the conditional award of shares to top executives including the CEO, CFO, and COO under the Long Term Incentive Plan, effective as of October 1, 2024. The transactions involve nominal cost shares and are detailed in a scheme document previously sent to shareholders. This move reflects the company’s commitment to aligning the interests of its leadership with those of its shareholders in the video games and entertainment industries.

