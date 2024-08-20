Keyware Solutions Posts Q1 Sales Growth Amid Losses

Keyware Solutions Inc. (JP:3799) has released an update.

Keyware Solutions Inc. has reported a slight increase in sales for the first quarter of FY2025 compared to the same period in the previous year, with a total sales of 4,605 million yen. However, the company faced a loss, with operating income, ordinary income, and profit attributable to owners showing negative results. Despite this, the forecast for the full year remains positive, with expected growth in sales and net income per share.

